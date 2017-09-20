Simian Mobile Disco Toast 10 Years

Simian Mobile Disco are set to toast 10 years together with a flurry of releases.

The project famously grew from the ashes of the band Simian, only for Jas Shaw and James Ford to thoroughly eclipse their earlier achievements.

Reaching 10 with nary a wrinkle in place, Simian Mobile Disco will re-issue their debut album 'Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release' on double vinyl next month.

Out on October 6th, the full package will be augmented by the digital release of rarities collection 'ADSR Expansion: B-Sides & Remixes'.

Running alongside this, Simian Mobile Disco will release the compilation 'Anthology: 10 Years of SMD' on October 20th.

