Simian Mobile Disco Announce New Album 'Murmurations'

Simian Mobile Disco have announced plans for new album 'Murmurations'.

Jas Shaw and James Ford combine once more, the pair reconvening at Shaw's studio in the English countryside just on the cusp of the 10th anniversary of their debut album.

New album 'Murmurations' isn't some simply look back, however, with Simian Mobile Disco introducing new elements, new collaborators.

Out on May 11th, the record is led by fantastic new song 'Caught In A Wave', matching rippling techno-led electronics to guest vocals from The Deep Throat Choir.

The video is incredible, with Kiani Del Valle directing a clip that is starkly chaotic and wonderfully beautiful - much like the bird formations of the album title.

Del Valle says of the video:

"For 'Caught In A Wave' I wanted to explore the idea of chaos. I've been fascinated by mosh pits and have always been deeply moved by all the codes in its culture and the science of adrenaline and endorphin release. From pogo to slam dance and hardcore dancing, what mainly excites my eye is the physical impact and the sense of trust and commitment between strangers."

"Juxtaposing a mosh pit with a choreographed contemporary dance routine, I wanted to create an atmosphere for these two things to not only meet but also to elevate each other. The glue between the two also being the underlying friendship/love story where both characters are continually in the midst of a turning point."

Simiam Mobile Disco will play London's Barbican on April 4th, supported by Fatima Al Qadiri.

