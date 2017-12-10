Sia Is Releasing A Christmas Album

Sia is set to release new holiday album 'Everyday Is Christmas' on November 17th.

It's the singer's first holiday themed record, and it's built around the most wonderful time of the year.

Featuring ten original tracks, 'Everyday Is Christmas' was written by Sia and Greg Kurstin.

Always busy, Sia recently guested on ZAYN's global smash 'Dusk Til Dawn' and it directing her first ever feature film.

'Everyday Is Christmas' drops on November 17th - here's the tracklisting...

1. Santa's Coming For Us

2. Candy Cane Lane

3. Snowman

4. Snowflake

5. Ho Ho Ho

6. Puppies Are Forever

7. Sunshine

8. Underneath The Mistletoe

9. Everyday is Christmas

10. Underneath The Christmas Lights

For tickets to the latest Sia shows click HERE.

