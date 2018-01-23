Shy FX To Host Secret Parties In London

Shy FX is set to host a series of secret parties around London.

The legendary producer emerged during the jungle era, and has gone on to spearhead just about every vital movement in London's club culture.

Shy FX Presents cult.ure is a four-strong event series, launching at a top secret venue on February 1st.

Harking back to the illicit days of a truly outsider underground, the parties will contain some very special guests.

The best part is that entry is free - you simply have to be registered to gain full access to the details.

Register HERE.

Shy FX will host secret parties on February 1st, February 8th, February 15th, and February 22nd.

