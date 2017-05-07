Shoffy Raises The Bar On 'pushin'

Everything Los Angeles talent Shoffy touches turns to gold.

The pop producer has a hushed, restrained tone, but this minimalism allows him to conjure subtle but dramatic shifts in emotion.

New track 'pushin' matches tropical pop flourishes to a twilight feel, all infused with that innate glamour associated with Los Angeles.

Picking apart the intricacies of attraction, Shoffy delivers something that sits in between Jamie xx and Bonobo, with that whispered vocal in the middle.

He explains...

"I'm excited to share this one because I feel like there is a strong emotion, vibe, and message that will resonate with people. The bulk of 'pushin' came together in a couple days, and was a pretty fluid process. The production was mostly built out in an hour or so, and then was able to stretch that out for a full track. Especially happy how the synth sounds mesh together, and interact with the vocal melodies."

"Also, I think there is something interesting in the juxtaposition of the upbeat in-your-face rhythm with the darker, somber lyrics."

Airing first on Clash, you can check out 'pushin' below.

