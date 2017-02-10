Shay Lia Drops 'What's Your Problem?'

Shay Lia and Kaytranada are forging a formidable partnership.
The two worked on exceptional slow jam 'Blue' earlier this year, with new cut 'What's Your Problem?' upping the tempo.
The production is on point, a lucid piece of machine funk that sets snapping, proto-house synths against a bubbling, hip-hop backbeat.
Shay Lia's vocals are exceptional, a reminder that she is one of the best young talents in the game.
Plastic Gun shot the video on the streets of Montreal, and it helped the singer realise a long-standing ambition.
"I wanted to create an urban dance video," Shay says. "It’s been in the back of my mind for some time now and I think 'What’s Your Problem?' is the right song for something like this. I have been dancing since I was a teenager and remember watching a lot of these MTVs music videos at home after class. I think that stuck with me."
Tune in now.
