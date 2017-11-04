Shaun Ryder Saved Roy Walker's Life

Shaun Ryder seemingly stepped in to save former Catchphrase host Roy Walker's life recently.

The pair are starring in ITV's new reality show 100 Years Younger in 21 days, and were filming in Sardinia when the incident occured.

Roy Walker seemingly got into difficulty, slipping in a river and cutting his leg.

Amid the confusion Shaun Ryder leaped into the water, hauling the TV host to safety.

A representative for Roy Walker told Digital Spy: "He says he's eternally grateful to Shaun and has made a lifelong friend - a longer life than he would have had otherwise!"

