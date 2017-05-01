Sharon Van Etten's 'keep' Remains Extraordinary

Sharon Van Etten has shared a powerful live version of 'keep'.

The songwriter will re-issue her debut album 'because i was in love' on November 17th, and it's a superb to re-visit a special work.

The reissue has been remixed by Craig Silvey and remastered by Joe Lambert, with the package containing two bonus tracks and deluxe vinyl packaging with new artwork and liner notes.

As a special preview, Sharon Van Etten has shared a powerful, one shot clip of her performing 'keep'.

Directed by Sean Durkin, the clip has a quiet intensity dominated by the American artist's overwhelming vocal.

Tune in now.

