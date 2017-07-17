Sharon Van Etten To Re-Issue 'because i was in love'

Sharon Van Etten is set to re-issue her highly regarded debut album 'because i was in love'.

The songwriter will re-visit the album, produced in conjunction with Greg Weeks, who initially released the album on his Language of Stone label.

It's a great time to return to the record; Sharon Van Etten recently appeared on Twin Peaks: The Return, and guested on material from Lee Ranaldo and Michael Cera.

Set to be released on November 17th, '(it was) because i was in love' will contain new artwork, liner notes, and two bonus cuts.

Sharon Van Etten said in a statement: “It was an innocent and beautiful record, which some of my newer fans may not even know about. This seemed like the perfect time to remix and remaster it, and give it a new life.”

Tracklisting:

1. I Wish I Knew

2. Consolation Prize

3. For You

4. I Fold

5. Have You Seen

6. Tornado

7. Much More Than That

8. Same Dream

9. Keep

10. It’s Not Like

11. Holding Out

12. I’m Giving Up On You *

13. You Didn’t Really Do That *

* bonus tracks

