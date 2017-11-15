Shame Announce New Album 'Songs Of Praise'

Hotly tipped South London outfit Shame have detailed debut album 'Songs Of Praise'.
An outstanding live act, Shame recently signed to Dead Oceans and set about constructing a full length record.
Debut album 'Songs Of Praise' arrives on January 12th, with Shame sharing new cut 'One Rizla'.
Seemingly the first track they ever wrote together, the witty new video is a homage of sorts to cult British film Withnail & I.
Singer Charlie Steen explains: "We wanted to turn the album artwork into the video for 'One Rizla', highlighting our vulnerability as individuals whilst paying homage to Withnail & I simultaneously..."
Tune in now.
Catch Shame at the following shows:
April
4 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
5 Bristol Thekla
6 Liverpool Magnet
7 Dublin Whelans
9 Sheffield The Leadmill
10 Leeds Brudenell Social Club
11 Newcastle Cluny
12 Glasgow Stereo
13 Manchester Gorilla
14 Nottingham Rescue Rooms
16 Leicester The Cookie
17 Birmingham Hare & Hounds
18 London Electric Ballroom
19 Oxford The Bullingdon
20 Brighton The Haunt
21 Tunbridge Wells The Forum
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.