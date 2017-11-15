Shame Announce New Album 'Songs Of Praise'

Hotly tipped South London outfit Shame have detailed debut album 'Songs Of Praise'.

An outstanding live act, Shame recently signed to Dead Oceans and set about constructing a full length record.

Debut album 'Songs Of Praise' arrives on January 12th, with Shame sharing new cut 'One Rizla'.

Seemingly the first track they ever wrote together, the witty new video is a homage of sorts to cult British film Withnail & I.

Singer Charlie Steen explains: "We wanted to turn the album artwork into the video for 'One Rizla', highlighting our vulnerability as individuals whilst paying homage to Withnail & I simultaneously..."

Tune in now.

Catch Shame at the following shows:

April

4 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

5 Bristol Thekla

6 Liverpool Magnet

7 Dublin Whelans

9 Sheffield The Leadmill

10 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

11 Newcastle Cluny

12 Glasgow Stereo

13 Manchester Gorilla

14 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

16 Leicester The Cookie

17 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

18 London Electric Ballroom

19 Oxford The Bullingdon

20 Brighton The Haunt

21 Tunbridge Wells The Forum

