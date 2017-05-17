SG Lewis Storms It On 'Times We Had'

There's no telling how high SG Lewis can reach.

Little under a year ago Clash welcomed the producer to our Issue 101 launch party, and since then he has become the name to drop on either side of the Atlantic.

Recently working with Dave, the dexterous beat maker leaps into the booth with NYC vocalist Toulouse.

New cut 'Times We Had' is a blistering return, the sound of a production talent who is unsure of where the boundaries lie.

As bold as SG Lewis is, he's matched every step of the way by Toulouse, whose emphatic yet soulful vocal is the perfect foil.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest SG Lewis shows click HERE.