Sexual Misconduct Allegations Made Against Nervous Conditions Singer

Allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Nervous Conditions singer Connor Browne.

The band have been the subject of much hype of late, following some stellar live shows and some genre-defying releases.

However two separate allegations have now been made against frontman Connor Browne, alleging sexual misconduct.

The band Peach Club helped bring the first statement to light, and it can be found below:

hey friends, here is an anonymous statement about Connor Browne from the band ‘Nervous Conditions’, who assaulted someone very close to us pic.twitter.com/DyoAL3N6QR — PEACH CLUB (@ppeachclubb) January 26, 2018

Later, second testimony was added from another source:

we’ve just recieved another statement from someone else who was assaulted by Connor Browne, and it’s heart breaking pic.twitter.com/ul8Z4V7n4l — PEACH CLUB (@ppeachclubb) January 27, 2018

Nervous Conditions had been due to support Hookworms, with the band now being dropped from the bill:

Hey, we’ve decided to remove the band Nervous Conditions from the lineup of our alldayer at the Brudenell on March 3rd due to recent allegations made about one of their members that have just been brought to our attention, and a want to keep all of our gigs safe and inclusive. — HOOKWORMS (@HOOKWORMS) January 28, 2018

Nervous Conditions have yet to respond to the allegations.

Photo Credit: Rowan Allen

