Sexual Misconduct Allegations Made Against Nervous Conditions Singer

Full statement posted online...
Robin Murray
News
28 · 01 · 2018
Nervous Conditions

Allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Nervous Conditions singer Connor Browne.

The band have been the subject of much hype of late, following some stellar live shows and some genre-defying releases.

However two separate allegations have now been made against frontman Connor Browne, alleging sexual misconduct.

The band Peach Club helped bring the first statement to light, and it can be found below:

Later, second testimony was added from another source:

Nervous Conditions had been due to support Hookworms, with the band now being dropped from the bill:

Nervous Conditions have yet to respond to the allegations.

Photo Credit: Rowan Allen

