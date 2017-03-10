Sextile Reveal New Video, UK Tour Dates

Los Angeles trio Sextile have revealed the visuals for new cut 'Ripped'.

The band's bruised post-punk meets EBM sound turned second album 'Albeit Living' into a cult delight, with their emphatic sound translating into some striking live performances.

European shows have been a little thin on the ground, but Sextile aim to put that right by visiting the UK in the opening days and weeks of 2018.

Arranging a short tour, the band will race across the land, with the dates stretching from Margate up to Glasgow. Album cut 'Ripped' is online now, with Sextile's own Brady Keehn piecing together some visuals.

She explains: "'Ripped' is a youthful, yet destructive song and I wanted to convey that visually. Innocence and chaos. Kind of what we're born into."

Tune in now.

Catch Sextile at the following shows:

January

18 Leeds Lending Room

19 Sheffield Record Junkee

20 Newcastle Think Tank?

21 Glasgow Broadcast

23 Edinburgh Sneaky Petes

24 Manchester The Castle

25 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

26 London The Shacklewell Arms

27 Brighton The Albert

28 Margate Tom Thumb Theatre

