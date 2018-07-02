Seth Troxler To Curate Scooter LaForge Exhibition

Seth Troxler is set to curate a new exhibition focussing on the work of Scooter LaForge.

The DJ is turning into a bit of a renaissance man, diving into the restaurant world and expressing his fondness for visual arts.

The Michigan selector will curate a new exhibition detailing the work of Scooter LaForge, seemingly the artist's debut London show.

Kicking off at March 22nd in London's Jealous Gallery, the exhibition brings renewed focus on the work of a celebrated figure in New York's underground.

Seth Troxler comments: "My obsession with my favourite living artist had begun, with both his clothing and paintings. For me, his work embodies surprise, intrigue, desire, and confusion. It was everything to me. It was the visual embodiment of what I wanted to express as a DJ, presenter of ideas, and musical artist. My art of being a DJ connects with his visual art because we both sample history—the beat of a cultural memory bank. By intuitively referencing, the outer limits of recognition combine into something that you own."

The new exhibition kicks off at London's Jealous Gallery on March 22nd.

