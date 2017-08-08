Self Esteem Is Rebecca Taylor's Next Step

Rebecca Taylor spent the last decade as one half of Slow Club, one of the country's most hopelessly endearing bands.

Moving from rickity rockabilly yelp-alongs to Whitney inspired torch songs, Rebecca's own journey is about to take another step.

New solo project Self Esteem promises something different, a statement of independence that grants her fresh routes toward expression.

Debut single 'Your Wife' is impeccably produced by Django Django's Dave MacLean, the crisp arrangement perfectly supporting Rebecca Taylor's vocal.

Balanced between empowerment and vulnerability, 'Your Wife' is an emphatic opening statement.

Tune in now.