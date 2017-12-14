Seinabo Sey's 'Breathe' Is A Bold Statement

Seinabo Sey has shared her powerful new song 'Breathe' - tune in now.

The singer's bold return 'I Owe You Nothing' made a huge impact on its release earlier this year, further sign that she wanted to reach a higher level.

With huge plans for 2018 Seinabo has just dropped new single 'Breathe', and it's rooted in that sensual, driving, urgent vocal performance.

Aligned to little more than a bass line and lush strings, it's a story of empowerment, of building identity on your own terms.

Seinabo explains: “This is my little note to self, a reminder that there are places and spaces where I feel at ease. And in the meantime, until I get there, all I have to do is breathe.”

The video was shot by Sheila Johansson and NewLand in Gambia, the home land of Seinabo's father, and features the singer alongside some childhood friends.

Tune in now.

