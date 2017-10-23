Sega Bodega Launches 'SS (2017)' Mixtape

Sega Bodega has launched new mixtape 'SS (2017)', featuring all-new material inspired by classic cinema.

The new project features nine brand new tracks, and it's the follow on to the producer's initial 2015 mixtape.

Re-scoring original film trailers, it ties in neatly with the beat maker's Soundtrack Series shows on NTS Radio.

New cut 'Requiem' is online now, and it features Sega Bodega sparring with Shygirl. Tune in now...

'SS (2017)' will be released on November 10th. Tracklisting:

1 Requiem ft. Shygirl

2. Aliens

3. Ghost

4. Begotten

5. Stalker

6. Pi

7. X

8. Dogtooth

9. Tree Of Life

