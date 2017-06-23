Secret 7" Returns With A New Line Up Of Singles

The full list of releases for Secret 7" has been announced.
The concept is simple: fans purchase a seven inch single blind, without knowing who created the artwork.
After the identity is revealed, though, they're often left surprised - guest artists have included Sir Anish Kapoor, Sir Peter Blake, Yoko Ono, Sir Paul Smith, Ai Weiwei, Gilbert & George, David Shrigley, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Julian Opie, Jenny Holzer and Jake & Dinos Chapman.
This year's run will be displayed at the Jetty, Greenwich from June 8th, before the sale begins on June 24th at a uniform price of £50.
This year's list of singles is typically varied:
The Clash - 'I’m Not Down'
Eurythmics - 'I Saved The World Today'
Jeff Buckley - 'Lover, You Should’ve Come Over'
Jimi Hendrix - 'Castles Made of Sand'
London Grammar - 'Help'
Manic Street Preachers - 'No Surface All Feeling'
Primal Scream - 'Damaged'
Get involved HERE.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.