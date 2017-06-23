Secret 7" Returns With A New Line Up Of Singles

The full list of releases for Secret 7" has been announced.

The concept is simple: fans purchase a seven inch single blind, without knowing who created the artwork.

After the identity is revealed, though, they're often left surprised - guest artists have included Sir Anish Kapoor, Sir Peter Blake, Yoko Ono, Sir Paul Smith, Ai Weiwei, Gilbert & George, David Shrigley, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Julian Opie, Jenny Holzer and Jake & Dinos Chapman.

This year's run will be displayed at the Jetty, Greenwich from June 8th, before the sale begins on June 24th at a uniform price of £50.

This year's list of singles is typically varied:

The Clash - 'I’m Not Down'

Eurythmics - 'I Saved The World Today'

Jeff Buckley - 'Lover, You Should’ve Come Over'

Jimi Hendrix - 'Castles Made of Sand'

London Grammar - 'Help'

Manic Street Preachers - 'No Surface All Feeling'

Primal Scream - 'Damaged'

Get involved HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.