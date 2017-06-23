Seapora's 'Per Angel' Has An Enchanting Use Of Electronics

Californian artist Seapora has always been musical, right from childhood.

Making up her own songs to sing at the dinner table, this impulse towards expression has continued on into adulthood.

Diving into electronic realms, her debut album matches a breezy West Coast sound to digital phantasia, charting a colourful realm in the process.

Follow up record 'Seaflow' is the second album in a proposed trilogy, and it finds the songwriting deep-diving into uncharted waters.

Seapora says: "The lyrical content in 'Seaflow' takes the listener on a journey through the self and deals with existential themes surrounding life and death. In 'Seaflow' we get a glimpse of what it means to be truly alive and experience our own truth. The multifaceted nature of life inspired this album, as well as the awe-inspiring beauty of our planet."

We're able to share new song 'Per Angel', and it pits drifting, undulating electronics against that half-sighing, hopelessly beautiful vocal.

Tune in now.

