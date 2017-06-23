Seani B Celebrates The Best In UK Reggae & Dancehall

It doesn't take a microscope to figure out that reggae and dancehall are enjoying something of a boom time here in the UK.
Soundsystem culture has scarcely been more evident, maintaining a deep and profound influence over youth culture at home and abroad.
Broadcaster, DJ, and all round gem Seani B has been pushing the BrukOut brand to fresh heights, and recently held a packed out, sweat-drenched party for Notting Hill Carnival.
Closely attached to the roots of reggae and dancehall in this country, Seani B kindly agreed to pick out some of the artists you simply need to get to know...
There is a growing new movement in the UK - universally Dancehall &Reggae, but uniquely British - that is making waves.
Here are my five picks as leaders of that movement...
Alicia Harley
A strong writer, delicious flows, and as comfortable singing as she is spitting bars - definitely a star waiting to show her skills.
E-Mak & Big Zeeks
The sound of young Britain - high energy, cool as hell, flows for days and a unique presence in stage shows. These guys appeal to dancehall, grime and hip-hop fans, with a true understand of all those genres, and are real students of the game.
Aleighcia Scott
Already endorsed by the legendary reggae producer and DJ Rory from Stone Love, Bristol-based Aleighcia has a sweet voice and I first noticed her when she supported Julian Marley on tour across the UK - she is continuing the long line of sweet female UK vocalists.
Lisa Mercedez
Repping for the ladies, Lisa is on fire right now. Her fans include Emile Sande, and this year her performances at places such as V Festival has proved she is ready for the next step up.
Claire Angel
Birmingham’s finest - winner of a singing competition in the UK and her work now stretches to performing at international reggae festivals including Rototom. A big talent.
