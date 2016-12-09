Seamus Fogarty Announces New Album 'The Curious Hand'

Seamus Fogarty has announced plans for new album 'The Curious Hand'.

The Irish songwriter already has a fascinating catalogue, and his move to Domino will hopefully expose his music to a much wider audience.

New album 'The Curious Hand' arrives on October 6th, and it's presence is summoned by new cut 'Carlow Town'.

The ribald tale of sleeping in a church, it matches folk-hewn flecks of acoustic songwriting to a thumping electronic beat.

Jack Barraclough shot the video, and it's an entrancing affair. Seamus explains: "I wanted to do something that would reflect the variety of styles and influences that people will hopefully hear on the record. Jack has made some of my favourite videos and I wanted to get the other two (Emma & Aram) in on the act because they are amazing dancers and played a huge part in getting the album across the line."

Check it out below.

