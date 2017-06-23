Sea Girls Pick Out Their Pre-Show Warm Up Tunes

Sea Girls have been on our radar for some time, with their crisp, absorbing indie dominated by songwriting of a fine, fine vintage.

So when Clash were handed to the keys of the Finsbury in North London, we immediately tried to book them.

Following a back-and-forth exchange we did just that, and they'll be playing the Manor House booze tomorrow night (October 6th) as part of our Blogtober takeover.

Entry is free , too, and with Swimming Tapes, Private Life, and more on the bill you'd be a fool - a fool, we say! - to miss out.

Ahead of this, Clash invited Sea Girls to jot down their favourite pre-show warm up anthems - check out the list after the jump...

- - -

The ​K​illers - 'Run For Cover'



It's probably the best indie banger of 2017, and it's by the band that made us fall in love with indie rock over ten years ago now. Love it.

- - -

Hot Chip - 'Flutes'



This tune never fails to get us all in the zone, just as the nerves start to kick in.

- - -

Arcade Fire - 'Creature Comfort'



Win and Regine shouting those verses full of truths gives us all the shivers. Beautiful.

- - -

Oasis - 'Supersonic'

​

A stone cold classic. 'Supersonic' does wonders for our confidence just before playing a gig.

​- - -

The Modern Lovers - 'Roadrunner'



Sir Jonathan Richman. We find it pretty much impossible to listen to this song and not air drum along to it. Fast and loose. ​Going faster miles an hour…

- - -

Stop past the Finsbury, North London tomorrow night (October 6th) for sets by Sea Girls, Swimming Tapes, and more.

