Sea Girls' New Single 'Call Me Out' Is Wonderfully Contagious

A band's debut single is a never-to-be-repeated moment.

It's something that stays with you, regardless of your subsequent feats.

Put simply: you need to get it right. London by way of Leicester-shire newcomers Sea Girls absolutely smash it on their debut single 'Call Me Out', an unrelenting juggernaut of a tune.

Rooted in that pummeling, entirely infectious chorus, the punchy energy is matched to a softly bittersweet feel in the songwriting.

Part of their upcoming EP, you can check out 'Call Me Out' below.

In London? Catch Sea Girls at the Islington venue on June 8th.