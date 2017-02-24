Scottish Indie Heroes The Just Joans Are Back

The Just Joans named themselves after a long-running agony aunt in a Scottish tabloid.

Finding poetry in the often humdrum problems of others, the band's attempts to document daily life resulted in some rather fine songwriting.

Shambling indie pop in the vein of early Pastels, those home-recorded Belle & Sebastian efforts or the early Postcard singles, The Just Joans took a small hiatus to deal with their own lives.

Now fighting fit once more, the band will play Indietracks festival in Derbyshire before making plans for new album 'For Those About To Weep'.

New single 'No Longer Young Enough' leads the way, and it matches joyous innocence - those backing vocals, that xylophone melody - to some rather downcast lyricism.

Wonderfully Scottish, you can check it out below.