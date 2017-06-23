Say Lou Lou Channel Portishead On Powerful Return 'Ana'

Say Lou Lou have shared powerful new song 'Ana' - their first blast of new material in three years.

The group's glamorous debut album was a stellar introduction, and they've decided to take their time over a follow up.

New album 'Immortelle' is incoming, with Say Lou Lou sharing the first piece of music to be taken from the release.

'Ana' channels Portishead in its dank, intense future-soul treatment, while the sweeping strings seem to embody classic Hollywood glamour.

It's a real step forward in terms of aesthetic, a continually fascinating, engaging pop document that charts its own universe.

Tune in now.

