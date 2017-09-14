Satoshi Tomiie Returns To Hardware With This Wonderful New Song

The sonic dalliances of Satoshi Tomiie are set to take another twist.

Utilising his A_A live electronic guise the producer returned to the studio, firing up his imposing collection of analogue machinery.

New album 'A_A' collects these experiments, six tracks of undulating electronics that operate entirely without boundaries.

Out on July 16th, it matches an urge towards abstraction with a keen eye for design, a taut dichotomy that continually surges towards fresh ground.

He explains: “A_A is a project inspired by electric jazz, experimental noise / avant-garde and the stripped down elements from the music I’ve been loving and creating from the beginning - electronic and house music. Current project members are myself and Nao Gunji and the name stands for ABSTRACT_ARCHITECTURE, this represents its craft, sound and texture.”

All very intriguing. We're able to share something new from the project, and it gives a far richer indication of their aesthetic than words ever could.

'Jam #1' opens with brusk techno-leaning electronics, with that four-to-the-floor beat underpinning the electronics perambulations of A_A.

There's a real jazz influence, too, with the glacial synths intermingling with squelching melodies that recall Herbie Hancock's fusion steppers.

A rich, enlightening, and always surprising track, you can check out 'Jam #1' below.

