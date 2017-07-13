Samson Ashe Flips 'Too Rough' Into A Touching Acoustic Hymn

Samson Ashe caught our attention only a few weeks ago, releasing his sterling single 'Too Rough' on 37 Adventures.
Sparkling future soul with a deft taste of R&B, it was dominated by that absorbing lyricism and - of course - Samson's delivery.
Now the newcomer has flipped the single on its head, recording a stripped back acoustic version that finds renewed focus with the black and white notes of the piano.
It's a touching hymnal, a performance that places the song more than ever at the centre of Samson's being.
Tune in now.
