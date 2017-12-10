Sampa The Great Announces New Mixtape

Sampa The Great is set to release new mixtape 'Birds And The BEE9' on November 10th.

The Australian artist bills this as both a summation of her work to date and a forward step, bringing together various threads of her imagination to forge a fresh direction.

“I’ve only been doing this for two years professionally,” she says. "It was important for me as things continued to grow to take a little time to step back from everything and say, ‘This is what I want to do with my music.’ Music is the way I express myself, the way I reflect on life, reflect on the things that I’ve experienced."

'Birds And The BBE9' drops next month, with Sampa The Great sharing the jazz-tinged Afro-futurism of 'Bye River'.

Extending both into the past and the future, it opens with simple chanting before giving way to that lurching bassline, saxophone, and her supple spoken word.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Healing

2. Flowers feat. REMI

3. Protect Your Queen

4. Rhymes To The East

5. Can I Get a Key

6. Black Girl Magik

7. Casper feat. Syreneyiscreamy

8. Karma The Villain

9. Bye River

10. Inner Voice feat. Mwanje Tembo

11. The Truth

12. I Am Me

13. Healer feat. Zaachariaha

