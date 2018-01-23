Sam Wills Rises Once More On 'Walking Underwater'

A while back, Clash caught a songwriter by the name of Sam Wills at a tiny London venue.

Noting the name, we made a plan to re-visit his work, to keep tabs on someone who clearly had incredible potential.

Since then, it's been fantastic to dip in and out of his work, with Sam Wills gradually bringing his talent into focus.

New EP 'Walking Underwater' arrives next month, and it's perhaps his most mature, striking, and succinct release to date.

Fresh from featuring on the Tom Misch track ‘In The Midst of It All’, Sam's work is flushed with confidence, taking chance after change.

We're able to share the title track of his new EP, with 'Walking Underwater' combining that full, passionate vocal and stellar lyricism.

Another sign of his ability to catch our attention, we're hooked and you will be too. Tune in below.

Catch Sam Wills at London's Lexington on March 26th.

