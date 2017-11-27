Sam Fischer's 'Getting Older' Offers 21st Century Soul

Sam Fischer has spent time finely honing his craft.
As a songwriter he has worked with a rage of huge names, including DJ Mustard, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Oak, Opia, HOLYCHILD and more.
Debut solo EP 'Not A Hobby' emerges in January, and it's a wonderfully lucid exposition of his electronic soul sound.
Wonderfully humane vocals matched to crisp, flouro-laden production, it's an impactful introduction from one of pop's more quietly influential voices.
New cut 'Getting Older' is online now, and it offers a 21st century vision of digital soul. Sam explains:
"'Getting Older' is my favourite song off the EP and is as honest as I get. Simply put, the lyrics are just a retelling of the day we (myself, Asia Whiteacre, Morgan Taylor Reid & Johan Fransson) wrote the song, including the bird story. It’s a stream of consciousness put to music about the uncertainties of the future and what we can’t control, yet worry about constantly."
Tune in now.
