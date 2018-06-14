Sam Fender Tackles Smalltown Ennui On 'Leave Fast'

Sam Fender knows what it feels like to be trapped.

Growing up in a Britain riddled with austerity, haunted by Brexit, sometimes the pathways, the exits, aren't exactly obvious.

It's something that occurs again and again in his work, with Sam Fender channelling an often hidden voice.

Reverb-soaked new single 'Leave Fast' is a testament to small town ennui, to that feeling of growing up in a place of dead roads and exhausted avenues.

The video plays it simple, and it's all the more striking for that; a haunting, penetrating look at working class life in this country.

Tune in now.

