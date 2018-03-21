Sam Evian Heads West On His New Album

Sam Evian is set to explore the American West on new album 'You, Forever'.

The West holds a key part of the American psyche, with its mythology seeping into literature, cinema, and music.

Travelling out west to trace these stories, Sam Evian ended up writing a few of his own, gathered on his incoming record.

New album 'You, Forever' arrives on June 1st via Saddle Creek, with Sam commenting:

"This is you, forever... It’s about accepting that you are responsible for you, that you’re in charge of your actions. Everything you do affects others and yourself, so, no matter what you choose to do, be there and learn from it."

New song 'Health Machine' is online now, and the video pieces together visuals gathered from the songwriter's stint out west.

Tune in now.

Catch Sam Evian at the following shows:

May

18 Brighton The Great Escape

19 Bristol Rough Trade

21 Birmingham Hare and Hounds

22 London The Islington

24 Glasgow The Hug and Pint

25 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

26 Manchester Albert Hall #

# with Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Deerhunter and Khruangbin

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.