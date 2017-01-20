Saint Raymond's 'We Are Fire' Is A Triumphant Pop Return

Saint Raymond is back. A never-failing bundle of energy, the rising pop talent has sped across 2017 in a blizzard of new music and live shows.
New EP 'A Light That Blinds' is incoming, proving that he's in no mood to let the momentum slip.
Fans who pre-order the EP will get new cut 'We Are Fire' up front for nothing, and - if you ask us - that's a pretty neat offer.
A triumphant alt pop return with a side helping of indie fun, it's a buoyant and vastly infectious piece of songwriting.
Saint Raymond explains: “I wrote this song in the midst of touring and festivals madness. ‘We Are Fire’ is an energetic song and I think it epitomises the emotions of the highs and lows and the whole rollercoaster ride I was on at the time with life and music.”
Tune in now.
