Saint Raymond's 'We Are Fire' Is A Triumphant Pop Return

Saint Raymond is back. A never-failing bundle of energy, the rising pop talent has sped across 2017 in a blizzard of new music and live shows.

New EP 'A Light That Blinds' is incoming, proving that he's in no mood to let the momentum slip.

Fans who pre-order the EP will get new cut 'We Are Fire' up front for nothing, and - if you ask us - that's a pretty neat offer.

A triumphant alt pop return with a side helping of indie fun, it's a buoyant and vastly infectious piece of songwriting.

Saint Raymond explains: “I wrote this song in the midst of touring and festivals madness. ‘We Are Fire’ is an energetic song and I think it epitomises the emotions of the highs and lows and the whole rollercoaster ride I was on at the time with life and music.”

Tune in now.

