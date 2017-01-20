Sainsburys Are Launching Their Own Record Label

Sainsburys are set to launch their own record label with two new compilations.

The supermarket entered the vinyl marketplace last year, and quickly became one of the widest reaching outlets for physical music in the UK.

Now Sainsburys aims to go one better, by launching its in-house imprint - the snappily titled Own Label.

The first two releases actually look pretty good, too, with Saint Etienne pop scholar Bob Stanley overseeing two new compilations.

“Growing up, one thing I loved about the record shopping experience was the number of high street shops where you could buy new releases – not only Virgin or Our Price but Woolworths, Boots, WH Smith’s,” he told the BBC .

“I remember buying Dusty Springfield’s Greatest Hits, the one with a striking high contrast black and white cover, at Woolworths in Croydon. I knew a few of the hits, but that was the first place I came across songs like Goin’ Back and The Look Of Love, life-changing songs.”

Coming into Los Angeles and Hi Fidelity boast 20 tracks each, and are housed in retro sleeves inspired by Sainsburys own packaging from the 60s and 70s.

Out now, we look forward to seeing where Sainsburys will steer Own Label.

