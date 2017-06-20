Sad News: Thumpers Are Set To Split

Sad news, folks: Thumpers are set to call time on their spell together.

The alt-pop duo emerged in 2012, with a stellar single on Kissability shooting them to prominence.

Two full lengths and countless vivid shows followed, with Thumpers proving themselves to be a dependably intelligent, always infectious pop voice.

Sadly, though, they just didn't quite get the breaks. With a London show organised and a new EP on the cards, Thumpers have decided to split.

The new EP drops on February 23rd, the same day as the duo will play North London's Islington venue.

Issuing a short statement, the band speak directly to fans...

But wait, that's not all. EP track 'Life All In' has received the visual treatment, with Marcus Pepperell wandering alone across the barren, beautiful and otherworldly moonscapes of Iceland.

Tune in now.

