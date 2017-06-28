Sacred Paws Scoop The SAY Award 2017

Sacred Paws won the Scottish Album Of The Year award last night (June 29th) at Paisley Town Hall.

The competition has grown to become one of Scotland's most prestigious music awards, with past winners including everyone from Rustie to Anna Meredith.

Sacred Paws picked up the Paisley-inspired winners trophy - created by local jeweller Lisa Crockard - and a cheque for £20,000, with debut album 'Strike A Match' surging out in front.

The band's Rachel Aggs was overwhelmed by their win, telling the crowd: “I just want to say thank you so much, thanks to the SAY Award, thanks to the judges, thanks to everyone at Rock Action and I can’t believe it! I’m trying really hard not to swear! We are not always the most confident people and I think playing music has a lot to do with confidence so this is completely overwhelming and we don’t feel like we belong here but at the same time we feel validated for what we do. Thank you.”

Congrats!

Each of the final shortlisted albums received £1000 and a 3D printed plate produced by Glasgow School of Art graduate and Paisley jeweller, Lisa Crockard.

Full shortlist:

C Duncan - The Midnight Sun

Ela Orleans - Circles of Upper And Lower Hell

Honeyblood - Babes Never Die

Konx-om-Pax - Caramel

Meursault - I Will Kill Again

Mogwai - Atomic

Pictish Trail - Future Echoes [Public Vote Winner]

Rachel Newton - Here’s My Heart Come Take It

RM Hubbert - Telling The Trees

Sacred Paws - Strike A Match - WINNER

