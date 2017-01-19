Sølv Offers Dank, Cathartic Pop On 'Codeine'

Sølv is a real stylist, a pop talent who can only be herself.
Working from a profoundly personal perspective, 2016's acclaimed 'Black Ink' EP presented a vivid, individual voice.
Follow up 'Codeine' EP drops on December 1st, with the title track demonstrating that - if anything - her new material promises to be yet more intense.
A dank, immersive return, it offers a profound connection between the emerging artist and her work. Sølv explains:
"'Codeine' is about the best kind of addiction - it stems from having a complete connection with someone to such a degree that they literally become your pain relief from past hurt, as you reflect back to a lonelier time and wonder how you coped without them."
Tune in now.
