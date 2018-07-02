Sínai Asks 'What If?' On New Song 'Drive'

Sínai has always been fascinated by pop music, by big, bold melodies and stunning lyrical drama.

Recently working with Jacob Banks and Norwegian newcomer Fanny Andersen, she also helped sculpt one of Jonas Blue's biggest hits.

Oslo-born and London-bred, Sínai seeks out pop as a realm for reinvention, a place where she can be freed some society's shackles.

New single 'Drive' looks backwards in order to find a fresh path, matching 80s-tinged electronic pop against lyrics that speak of mistakes and regrets.

The song dwells on “realising how much someone meant to you once they’re gone, and thinking if you could reverse it all, would you? 'Drive' is basically the ‘what if’ moments in life”.

Stirring, concise, and lovingly pieced together, you can check out 'Drive' below.

