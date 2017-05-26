RZA Calls For An Animal Rights Revolution

RZA has filmed a new PETA video calling for an animal rights revolution.

The Wu-Tang Clan legend has long championed animal rights, and has now filmed a high profile ad for PETA.

The clip features various faces seguing into one another, with RZA's voiceover reminding us that "we are all the same, in all the ways that matter..."

The rapper joins Sir Paul McCartney, P!nk and more by becoming a PETA advocate, and the video makes his thoughts clear.

"It doesn't matter if we have fur or feathers or fins," RZA says in the video. "We're not different in any important way. We all have thoughts and feelings. We all feel love and pain and loneliness and joy."

Tune in below.

