Ryley Walker Announces New Album 'Deafman Glance'

Ryley Walker is set to release new album 'Deafman Glance' on May 18th.

The songwriter is almost continually working, a steady flow of new material that presents a mind in perpetual evolution.

'Deafman Glance' was seemingly born from an attempt to step outside of himself, to move past the tags associated with his work.

Out shortly, dreamy new cut 'Telluride Speed' hinges on that revolving guitar riff, dreamy electronics, and that pastoral flute line.

He comments: "I think more than anything the thing to take away from this record is that I appreciate what improv and jamming and that outlook on music has done for me, but I wanted rigid structure for these songs. I don’t want to expand upon them live. There’s a looseness to some of the songs I guess, but I didn’t want to rely on just hanging out on one note."

"I was under a lot of stress because I was trying to make an anti-folk record and I was having trouble doing it," Ryley continues. "I wanted to make something deep-fried and more me-sounding."

"I didn’t want to be jammy acoustic guy anymore. I just wanted to make something weird and far-out that came from the heart finally. I was always trying to make something like this I guess, trying to catch up with my imagination. And I think I succeeded in that way — it’s got some weird instrumentation on there, and some surreal far-out words. And it’s more Chicago-y sounding. Chicago sounds like a train constantly coming towards you but never arriving. That’s the sound I hear, all the time, ringing in my ears."

Tune in now.

'Deafman Glance' is out on May 18th. Tracklisting:

1. In Castle Dome

2. 22 Days

3. Accommodations

4. Can’t Ask Why

5. Opposite Middle

6. Telluride Speed

7. Expired

8. Rocks On Rainbow

9. Spoil With The Rest

