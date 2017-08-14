Ryan Adams Lambasts Father John Misty

Ryan Adams took aim at Father John Misty yesterday (August 19th) in a series of blistering tweets.

The songwriter has been in a feisty mood of late, continually clashing with The Strokes on social media.

Father John Misty is the latest object of his ire with Ryan Adams labelling the songwriter "the most self-important asshole on earth" in a now-deleted tweet.

Criticising Austin City Limits for booking Father John Misty, he called the artist "Elton Josh" and "Sir Fuckhead".

The tweets have now been deleted, with Ryan Adams blaming the social media storm on having "bad days".

Father John Misty kinda, sorta brushes off the comments in this new Facebook video.