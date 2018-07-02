Ryan Adams Has A Valentine's Present For You

Ryan Adams has shared tender new Valentine's themed song 'Baby I Love You'.
The songwriter returned with new album 'Prisoner' last year, dealing with heart-break, rejection, and failure.
With Valentine's approaching, though, Ryan Adams seems able to focus on the future with renewed optimism, and this shines through in his songwriting.
New song 'Baby I Love You' is online now, and it's a bright, buoyant return, one imbued with immense happiness.
Online now, it's a real Valentine's treat - tune in now.
