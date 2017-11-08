RUNAH Explores Mental Health Issues On 'This Silence'

We need to talk about mental health issues.

And not only that - we need to listen, to empathise, and to act. We need to make live better for each other, because if we don't... then who will?

Alt-pop songwriter RUNAH adds her voice to the cause with new single 'This Silence', a rumination on the damaging impact mental health issues can have.

A swirling, electronic-fuelled nugget of mysterious melody, the visuals cast new light on the sheer maturity of RUNAH's songwriting.

Shot between a disused warehouse in Ancoats, Manchester and on National Trust land, the modern dance techniques help this clip stand out.

Tune in now.

