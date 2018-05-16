El-P has revealed that Run The Jewels turned down the NFL's request to use their music at the Superbowl.

The rapper claimed on Twitter that the duo were approached by the organisation about obtaining the rights to 'Legend Has It' for use in the stadium during the mammoth sporting event.

The response? A flat 'no'.

Run The Jewels refused permission, with El-P calling the organisation "trash".

Here's what he had to say:

NFL been trash. they asked for the rights to play legend has it in the stadium during the superbowl. we said no because fuck them. they operate like they're an indispensable public utility. they aren't. they are gone with the flip of a channel. fuuuuuuck you. — el-p (@therealelp) May 24, 2018

