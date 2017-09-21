Run The Jewels Share New Song 'Mean Demeanor'

Run The Jewels have shared new song 'Mean Demeanor' - tune in now.

Killer Mike and El-P went into the studio recently, agreeing to record something new for the soundtrack of EA Sports’ FIFA ’18.

Out shortly, the duo have decided to unveil new song 'Mean Demeanor', with the track featuring in TV advertising for the game.

Run The Jewels commented: "Huge thanks to the folks at EA for including us in this iconic game. When we asked what they wanted they told us to just be us, which worked out nicely since we aren't good at much else. We tried to make something we could imagine playing in a stadium and getting everyone amped for the game."

It's certainly an emphatic statement - dark, bruising production underpins some typically dexterous wordplay, proving that Run The Jewels don't really do throwaway material.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Run The Jewels shows click HERE.

