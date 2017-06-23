Run The Jewels Have Remixed Lorde's 'Supercut'

Run The Jewels have stepped in to remix Lorde's 'Supercut'.

The hip-hop duo are set to support the New Zealand singer on her North American tour, and decided to solidify the partnership.

'Supercut' has been re-worked, with El-P on production and Run The Jewels adding guest rhymes.

Lorde said in her newsletter: "i love it. so much... my little nerd heart is full."

The remix is available for a price of an email address - just sign up HERE to stream the track and get involved.

