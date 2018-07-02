Rudimental Link With Thandi Phoenix On 'My Way'

Rudimental know talent when they see it.

The London crew have a reputation for working with killer vocalists, for being a launchpad for countless stellar careers.

A factory for new talent, Rudimental have seen this reputation spread on their travels, working with guests on virtually every continent.

Hitting Australia recently, the London group hit up Thandi Phoenix, and the two quickly developed a close bond.

Thandi's soulful vocals turn 'My Way' into something truly special, a bass-led pop anthem with just a touch of sugar on top.

A raw, expressive piece of songwriting, 'My Way' is as direct a mission statement as they come, an endlessly ambitious statement of intent.

Tune in now.

