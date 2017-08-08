Rough Trade To Open Bristol Premises

Rough Trade is set to open a new Bristol premises later this year.

The chain already operate three shops in the UK - two in London, one in Nottingham - and had previously intimated their intentions to expand.

Rough Trade previously established a partnership with the Rise chain, and this will be pivotal in their Bristol move.

Bristol's Rise shop will close, with Rough Trade set to open a cafe, bar, and performance space, alongside racks and racks of vinyl.

Check out the statement from Rise below.