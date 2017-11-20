Rough Trade Bristol To Launch Next Month

Rough Trade Bristol is set to launch next month, with a flurry of live performances planned.

The music retail chain confirmed plans to move into the city earlier in the year, taking over the premises at Rise Bristol’s Queen Road branch.

Rough Trade Bristol will open its doors on December 11th, and will boast a store, cafe, bar and live performance room.

As a bonus, during Rough Trade Bristol’s first week of business customers making purchases over £15 will receive one month’s free membership to the Rough Trade Club (worth up to £21.99) – it includes an expertly curated LP or CD delivered to your door each month, access to exclusive events and giveaways, plus Priority Pre-ordering on selected exclusive releases.

General Manager of Rough Trade Bristol (previously General Manager of Rise Bristol), Seb Newton, says:

“It’s been an honour to serve the people of Bristol over these past years. We hope to have contributed to the cultural landscape of the city, and long may that continue. We’re now able to step things up to deliver Bristol an incredible new music store experience - one that combines our local community and music knowledge with the magic of Rough Trade. A big thank you to all our customers from over the years – me and the rest of the previous Rise team look forward to seeing you at Rough Trade Bristol soon!"

Opening on December 11th, Rough Trade Bristol has already confirmed the following in-store performances:

Saturday, December 16th - IDLES

Monday, January 22nd - The Go! Team

Wednesday, January 24th - Django Django

Tuesday, February 6th - Field Music

Saturday, February 10th - Hookworms

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.