Roska Unleashes New Club Workout 'Windbreaker Riddim'

Roska is one of those underground figures who simply carries the weight of respect.

Part of UK Funky's first wave, he's always held true to the sound while introducing new elements, pursuing a singular, future-facing path.

Freshly inked label Byrd Out have long been fans of the producer's work, and sought him out for a special one off release.

Limited to 500 copies, this incoming 12 inch only drop features two club workouts, demonstrating the sheer vitality of Roska's work.

Out on April 13th - pre-order LINK - 'Windbreaker Riddim' faces off against 'Warming' on this fiery vinyl release.

We've opted for 'Windbreaker Riddim' - a storming tropical-tinged club throw-down, it's an absolute beast and the perfect way to kick off the long weekend...

